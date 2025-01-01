Gillian Anderson

Menu
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
