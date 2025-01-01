Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Renée Zellweger Awards

Awards and nominations of Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger
Awards and nominations of Renée Zellweger
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more