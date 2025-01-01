Menu
Renée Zellweger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Renée Zellweger
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
