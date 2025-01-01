Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Penelope Cruz Awards

Awards and nominations of Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz
Awards and nominations of Penelope Cruz
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2023 Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more