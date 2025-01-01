Menu
Ewan McGregor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Awards and nominations of Ewan McGregor
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Musical Sequence
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
