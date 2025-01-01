Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ewan McGregor Awards

Awards and nominations of Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor
Awards and nominations of Ewan McGregor
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Musical Sequence
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more