Jennifer Lopez
Awards
Jennifer Lopez
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Lopez
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dressed
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Music Documentary
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
