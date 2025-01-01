Halle Berry

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
