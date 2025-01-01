Menu
Mary-Louise Parker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary-Louise Parker
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
