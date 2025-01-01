Woody Harrelson

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
