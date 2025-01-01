Menu
Awards and nominations of Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
