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Poster of All the Invisible Children
7.1
Kinoafisha Films All the Invisible Children
7.1

All the Invisible Children

, 2005
All the Invisible Children
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of All the Invisible Children
7.1

Synopsis

Through the eyes of the innocent bearing the heart of a child, seven different children who share though the very same sensitivities and longings, struggle for survival, understanding, and above all, love in an apathetic grown-up world.

Cast

Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Maria Grazia Cucinotta
David Thewlis
David Thewlis
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
Hazelle Goodman
Giovanni Mauriello
Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez
Coati Mundi
Ernesto Mahieux
Adama Bila
Tanza (segment: Tanza)
Elysée Rouamba
Kali (segment: Tanza)
Rodrigue Ouattara
Chief (segment: Tanza)
Uros Milovanovic
Uros (segment: Blue Gypsy)
Director Emir Kusturica, Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, John Woo, Mehdi Charef, Kátia Lund, Jordan Scott, Stefano Veneruso
Writer Mehdi Charef, Diego De Silva, Stribor Kusturica, Cinqué Lee
Composer Terence Blanchard, Maurizio Capone, Tejo Damasceno, Ramin Djawadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
31 August 2006 Russia
31 August 2006 Belarus
20 May 2009 France
1 September 2005 Italy
31 August 2006 Kazakhstan
3 March 2006 USA
31 August 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $156,932
Production MK Film Productions S.r.l., Rai Cinema
Also known as
All the Invisible Children, Crianças Invisíveis, Todos los niños invisibles, Alle Kinder dieser Welt, De usynlige barna, De usynlige børn, Isten bárányai, Les enfants invisibles, Neviditelné děti, Neviditeľné deti, Niños de Nadie, Take 7, Visi nepastebėti vaikai, Wszystkie niewidzialne dzieci, Όλα τα αόρατα παιδιά, Невидимі діти, Невидимые дети, それでも生きる子供たちへ, 被遺忘的天使, Sva nevidljiva deca

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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