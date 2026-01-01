Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Maria Grazia Cucinotta Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Date of Birth
27 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino (1994)
The Sea Purple 7.3
The Sea Purple (2009)
The World Is Not Enough 7.3
The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Beautiful Years 4.7
The Beautiful Years Gli anni belli
Comedy 2022, Italy / Portugal / Serbia
Watch trailer
The Rite 6.7
The Rite The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Sea Purple 7.3
The Sea Purple Viola di mare
Drama, History 2009, Italy
Last Minute Marocco 4.1
Last Minute Marocco Last Minute Marocco
Comedy 2007, Italy
Watch trailer
Uranya 6.5
Uranya Uranya
Comedy 2006, Greece / Italy
All the Invisible Children 7.1
All the Invisible Children All the Invisible Children
Drama 2005, France / Italy
Picking Up the Pieces 5.9
Picking Up the Pieces Picking Up the Pieces
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2000, USA
The World Is Not Enough 7.3
The World Is Not Enough The World Is Not Enough
Adventure, Action, Thriller 1999, Great Britain / USA
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Biography 1994, France / Italy / Belgium
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more