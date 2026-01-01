Menu
Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Date of Birth
27 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Il Postino
(1994)
7.3
The Sea Purple
(2009)
7.3
The World Is Not Enough
(1999)
Filmography
4.7
The Beautiful Years
Gli anni belli
Comedy
2022, Italy / Portugal / Serbia
Watch trailer
6.7
The Rite
The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Sea Purple
Viola di mare
Drama, History
2009, Italy
4.1
Last Minute Marocco
Last Minute Marocco
Comedy
2007, Italy
Watch trailer
6.5
Uranya
Uranya
Comedy
2006, Greece / Italy
7.1
All the Invisible Children
All the Invisible Children
Drama
2005, France / Italy
5.9
Picking Up the Pieces
Picking Up the Pieces
Comedy, Fairy Tale
2000, USA
7.3
The World Is Not Enough
The World Is Not Enough
Adventure, Action, Thriller
1999, Great Britain / USA
7.7
Il Postino
Il postino / The Postman
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Biography
1994, France / Italy / Belgium
