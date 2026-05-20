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Poster of Speed Demon
4.2
Speed Demon - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Speed Demon
4.2

Speed Demon

, 2026
Speed Demon
USA / Horror
Trailers
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Not going 1
Poster of Speed Demon
4.2
Going 0
Not going 1
Speed Demon - Trailer
Speed Demon  Trailer

Synopsis

Aboard a high-speed train, a Nun who lost her faith must perform her first Exorcism on a possessed passenger hellbent on crashing the runaway train.

Cast

Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy
Sister Lu
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Father Novak
John Patrick Jordan
Gabriel
Michael Emery
Roman
Allen McCullough
Edwin
Ray Faiola
Sari Arambulo
Vicky
Sabrina Schlegel-Mejia
Mireille
Onika Day
Madame Secretary
Jeremy Feight
David
Sky Vaux Fuller
Sofia
Noriko Sato
Nancy
Director Jon Keeyes
Writer Domenico Salvaggio
Composer Aoife O'Leary, Gerry Owens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 31 May 2026
World premiere 20 May 2026
Release date
2 July 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
2 July 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
20 May 2026 Philippines R-13
31 May 2026 USA
2 July 2026 Uzbekistan
Budget $2,000,000
Production Triumphant Pictures
Also known as
Speed Demon, Pociąg do piekła, Скоростен демон

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Speed Demon - Trailer
Speed Demon Trailer
Speed Demon - Dubbed trailer
Speed Demon Dubbed trailer
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