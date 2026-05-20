Cast
Sabrina Schlegel-Mejia
Mireille
Onika Day
Madame Secretary
Cast and Crew
Writer
Domenico Salvaggio
Composer
Aoife O'Leary, Gerry Owens
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
31 May 2026
World premiere
20 May 2026
Release date
|2 July 2026
|Kazakhstan
|
|18+
|2 July 2026
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|18+
|20 May 2026
|Philippines
|
|R-13
|31 May 2026
|USA
|
|
|2 July 2026
|Uzbekistan
|
|
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Triumphant Pictures
Also known as
Speed Demon, Pociąg do piekła, Скоростен демон