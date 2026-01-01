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Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy Katie Cassidy
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Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy

Date of Birth
25 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Supernatural 8.4
Supernatural (2005)
Taken 8.0
Taken (2008)
New Girl 7.6
New Girl (2011)

Filmography

Speed Demon 3.9
Speed Demon Speed Demon
Horror 2026, USA
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Tickets
Bunker 4.7
Bunker Bunker
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
A Royal Christmas Crush 5.5
A Royal Christmas Crush A Royal Christmas Crush
Romantic 2023, Canada
Cover Versions 5.4
Cover Versions Cover Versions
Music, Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
The Flash 7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Kill for Me 5.5
Kill for Me Kill for Me
Drama, Thriller 2013, Canada
Arrow 7.5
Arrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
New Girl 7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
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