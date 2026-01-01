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Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy
Date of Birth
25 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.4
Supernatural
(2005)
8.0
Taken
(2008)
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
Filmography
3.9
Speed Demon
Speed Demon
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.7
Bunker
Bunker
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
5.5
A Royal Christmas Crush
A Royal Christmas Crush
Romantic
2023, Canada
5.4
Cover Versions
Cover Versions
Music, Mystery, Thriller
2018, USA
7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
5.5
Kill for Me
Kill for Me
Drama, Thriller
2013, Canada
7.5
Arrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
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