Kinoafisha Film lists Films About the Devil

Films About the Devil

An excellent film selection for fans of all things devilish.

Five Best Films About the Devil

Who is the devil and how can one recognise him? These gripping cinematic stories by international directors offer a wealth of answers.

“The Exorcist”, 1973

 

At the heart of the story is Regan – an ordinary girl who becomes a victim of demonic possession. This Oscar-winning horror, considered a benchmark of nerve-racking cinema, was created by the “king of thrillers” – director William Friedkin. The plot is based on the novel by American writer and screenwriter William Peter Blatty. Interestingly, a priest, John Nicola, was present on set as a technical consultant.

According to IMDb, Friedkin’s cinematic masterpiece has long held a place among the top 250 films in cinema history.

“The Devil and Daniel Webster”, 2004

 

The story revolves around a writer striving for success in his chosen field. One day, Stone is visited by the devil herself, taking the form of a woman. But what will this impending deal with Satan bring him? Alec Baldwin’s truly funny and deeply meaningful fantasy comedy is a directorial interpretation of the story by science fiction author Stephen Vincent Benét.

 

A strong cast brings even more charm to the nuanced storyline.

 

“The Omen”, 2006

 

This eerie tale centres around a paranormal child with a chilling gaze. Spotlight falls on Robert Thorn, whose family suffers the loss of their newborn son. A Catholic priest advises the grieving diplomat to adopt a baby whose mother died during childbirth. Desperate, Robert deceives his wife and replaces their dead child with another. Unaware, she lovingly raises the little Antichrist. On Damien’s fifth birthday, the nanny commits suicide — and that’s only the beginning. John Moore’s horror film is a remake of the 1976 original directed and produced by Richard Donner.

 

“The Witch”, 2015

 

The setting: the 1630s. The film tells the story of a Puritan family who leaves their settlement and moves near the forests of New England to start a farm. But their new life brings a series of terrifying events. According to ancient lore, these lands have always belonged to witches. This cinematic project involved four countries: Canada, the US, Brazil, and the UK.

 

Robert Eggers’ mystical horror debuted in the United States at the independent Sundance Film Festival.

 

“The Ninth Gate”, 1999

 

The plot centres on Boris Balkan, a wealthy American collector specialising in rare occult books. He believes in a legend involving nine illustrations created by Lucifer himself and hidden across several books published in 1666. Whoever finds the sacred images will be able to pass through the nine gates of the underworld. This mystical thriller starring Johnny Depp, directed by Roman Polanski, is based on the novel by Spanish crime writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Balkan hires an expert book dealer to verify the authenticity of the editions. Taking on the lucrative task, Dean Corso embarks on a dark and dangerous journey…

 

The Ritual
The Ritual
Horror 2025, USA
5.0
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Action, Fantasy, Horror 2025, South Korea
5.0
Immaculate
Immaculate
Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
Horror 2024, New Zealand / Argentina
4.0
The Spirit Hunter
The Spirit Hunter
Thriller 2024, Thailand
4.0
The Devil's Trap
The Devil's Trap
Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
Consecration
Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Leave
Leave
Horror, Thriller 2022, Norway
5.0
13 Exorcisms
13 Exorcisms
Horror, Thriller 2022, Spain
5.0
The Communion Girl
The Communion Girl
Horror 2022, Spain
5.0
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
4.0
Le Calendrier
Le Calendrier
Horror, Thriller 2021, France
6.0
The Cellar
The Cellar
Horror 2021, Ireland
6.0
The Exorcism of God
The Exorcism of God
Horror 2021, Mexico / Venezuela
5.0
In the Trap
In the Trap
Horror 2020, Italy
3.0
The Reckoning
The Reckoning
History, Horror 2020, Great Britain
4.0
Haunt
Haunt
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
The Sonata
The Sonata
Thriller, Mystery 2018, France / Great Britain / Russia
4.0
The Campus
The Campus
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
3.0
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror 2017, Mexico / Chile
5.0
Timm Thaler
Timm Thaler
Fantasy, Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
6.0
The Witch
The Witch
Horror, Detective 2015, USA / Great Britain / Canada / Brazil
6.0
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Horror 2015, Canada
4.0
Devil's Due
Devil's Due
Horror 2014, USA
4.0
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Horror 2014, USA
5.0
Crush
Crush
Thriller 2013, USA
6.0
The Last Exorcism
The Last Exorcism
Thriller 2010, USA
6.0
Devil
Devil
Horror, Thriller 2010, USA
7.0
Exorcismus
Exorcismus
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2010, Spain
4.0
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy 2007, USA
6.0
Show more
Uncover the many faces of the devil through gripping cinematic tales where temptation, possession, and ancient legends intertwine. These stories delve deep into human fears and desires, offering haunting atmospheres, chilling performances, and sinister mysteries. Each film explores a different encounter with darkness, blurring the line between the supernatural and the psychological. Prepare for unsettling revelations and eerie beauty in this journey through the devil's cinematic presence.

