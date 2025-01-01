An excellent film selection for fans of all things devilish.

Five Best Films About the Devil

Who is the devil and how can one recognise him? These gripping cinematic stories by international directors offer a wealth of answers.

“The Exorcist”, 1973

At the heart of the story is Regan – an ordinary girl who becomes a victim of demonic possession. This Oscar-winning horror, considered a benchmark of nerve-racking cinema, was created by the “king of thrillers” – director William Friedkin. The plot is based on the novel by American writer and screenwriter William Peter Blatty. Interestingly, a priest, John Nicola, was present on set as a technical consultant.

According to IMDb, Friedkin’s cinematic masterpiece has long held a place among the top 250 films in cinema history.

“The Devil and Daniel Webster”, 2004

The story revolves around a writer striving for success in his chosen field. One day, Stone is visited by the devil herself, taking the form of a woman. But what will this impending deal with Satan bring him? Alec Baldwin’s truly funny and deeply meaningful fantasy comedy is a directorial interpretation of the story by science fiction author Stephen Vincent Benét.

A strong cast brings even more charm to the nuanced storyline.

“The Omen”, 2006

This eerie tale centres around a paranormal child with a chilling gaze. Spotlight falls on Robert Thorn, whose family suffers the loss of their newborn son. A Catholic priest advises the grieving diplomat to adopt a baby whose mother died during childbirth. Desperate, Robert deceives his wife and replaces their dead child with another. Unaware, she lovingly raises the little Antichrist. On Damien’s fifth birthday, the nanny commits suicide — and that’s only the beginning. John Moore’s horror film is a remake of the 1976 original directed and produced by Richard Donner.

“The Witch”, 2015

The setting: the 1630s. The film tells the story of a Puritan family who leaves their settlement and moves near the forests of New England to start a farm. But their new life brings a series of terrifying events. According to ancient lore, these lands have always belonged to witches. This cinematic project involved four countries: Canada, the US, Brazil, and the UK.

Robert Eggers’ mystical horror debuted in the United States at the independent Sundance Film Festival.

“The Ninth Gate”, 1999

The plot centres on Boris Balkan, a wealthy American collector specialising in rare occult books. He believes in a legend involving nine illustrations created by Lucifer himself and hidden across several books published in 1666. Whoever finds the sacred images will be able to pass through the nine gates of the underworld. This mystical thriller starring Johnny Depp, directed by Roman Polanski, is based on the novel by Spanish crime writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Balkan hires an expert book dealer to verify the authenticity of the editions. Taking on the lucrative task, Dean Corso embarks on a dark and dangerous journey…