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Poster of The Huntsman
4.0
The Huntsman - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Huntsman
4.0

The Huntsman

, 2026
The Huntsman
USA / Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going 8
Not going 2
Poster of The Huntsman
4.0
Going 8
Not going 2
The Huntsman - Dubbed trailer
The Huntsman  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

When an ICU nurse volunteers to help a coma patient accused of murdering six women, he’s drawn into a chilling web of lies, obsession, and deadly secrets as a detective races to stop the killer.

Cast

Shawn Ashmore
Shawn Ashmore
Max
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell
Jolene
Jessy Schram
Jessy Schram
Darby
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Lincoln
Brent Bailey
Reynolds
Maddison Bullock
Ava
Jobie James
Detective
John W Heath
Physician
Adam Hampton
Adam Hampton
Daniel
Bruce Davis
Capt.Burnham
Todd Jenkins
Sam
Mary Buss
Mary Buss
Director Kyle Kauwika Harris
Writer Steven Jon Whritner, Judith Sanders, Kyle Kauwika Harris
Composer Cory Perschbacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 10 February 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
21 May 2026 Russia Кинологистика 18+
28 May 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
21 May 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $23,773
Production Plymouth Rock Entertainment, SafeHouse Films
Also known as
The Huntsman

Film rating

4.0
Rate 11 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 17 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Huntsman - Dubbed trailer
The Huntsman Dubbed trailer
The Huntsman - Trailer
The Huntsman Trailer
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