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The Huntsman
4.0
The Huntsman
, 2026
The Huntsman
USA / Detective, Thriller / 18+
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The Huntsman
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
When an ICU nurse volunteers to help a coma patient accused of murdering six women, he’s drawn into a chilling web of lies, obsession, and deadly secrets as a detective races to stop the killer.
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Cast
Shawn Ashmore
Max
Elizabeth Mitchell
Jolene
Jessy Schram
Darby
Garret Dillahunt
Lincoln
Brent Bailey
Reynolds
Maddison Bullock
Ava
Jobie James
Detective
John W Heath
Physician
Adam Hampton
Daniel
Bruce Davis
Capt.Burnham
Todd Jenkins
Sam
Mary Buss
Director
Kyle Kauwika Harris
Writer
Steven Jon Whritner
,
Judith Sanders
,
Kyle Kauwika Harris
Composer
Cory Perschbacher
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
10 February 2026
World premiere
6 February 2026
Release date
21 May 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
18+
28 May 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
21 May 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$23,773
Production
Plymouth Rock Entertainment, SafeHouse Films
Also known as
The Huntsman
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
11
votes
3.8
IMDb
Updated 17 May 2026
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