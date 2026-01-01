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Filmography
Mary Buss
Mary Buss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Buss
Mary Buss
Mary Buss
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
The Beldham
(2024)
4.6
The Inhabitant
(2022)
4.0
The Huntsman
(2026)
Filmography
4
The Huntsman
The Huntsman
Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Beldham
The Beldham
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Agnes
Agnes
Drama, Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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