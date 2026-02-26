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Syurpriz dlya mamy
Syurpriz dlya mamy
, 2025
Russia / Comedy, Family
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Syurpriz dlya mamy
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Cast
Elena Zakharova
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Lyubov Rudenko
Mikhail Bogdasarov
Viktor Pipa
Yuriy Vaksman
Valentin Terekhov
Aleksandr Suvorov
Sergey Genkin
Tatyana Gorshkova
Director
Karine Foliyants
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Russia
МТД медиа
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Updated 17 March 2026
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