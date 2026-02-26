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Poster of Syurpriz dlya mamy
Syurpriz dlya mamy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Syurpriz dlya mamy

Syurpriz dlya mamy

, 2025
Russia / Comedy, Family
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Syurpriz dlya mamy - Trailer
Syurpriz dlya mamy  Trailer

Cast

Elena Zakharova
Elena Zakharova
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Lyubov Rudenko
Lyubov Rudenko
Mikhail Bogdasarov
Mikhail Bogdasarov
Viktor Pipa
Viktor Pipa
Yuriy Vaksman
Yuriy Vaksman
Valentin Terekhov
Valentin Terekhov
Aleksandr Suvorov
Aleksandr Suvorov
Sergey Genkin
Sergey Genkin
Tatyana Gorshkova
Tatyana Gorshkova
Director Karine Foliyants
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia МТД медиа

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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 17 March 2026

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Syurpriz dlya mamy - Trailer
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