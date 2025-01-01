Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Poor Sasha
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Poor Sasha

Poor Sasha

Bednaya Sasha 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A young girl wants to rob her mother's bank in order to have her to leave work and come home for a New Year Eve.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1997
Production Delfin, Gold Vision, MNVK TV6
Also known as
Bednaya Sasha, Biedna Sasza, Poor Sasha, Vaene Sasa, Бедная Саша
Director
Tigran Keosayan
Tigran Keosayan
Cast
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Boris Sichkin
Boris Sichkin
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more