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Kinoafisha Films The Worst

The Worst

The Worst
Great Britain / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

Socialites Emily and Max Fisher invite their equally wealthy friends to their new French chateau for the night. Among them are people who really can’t stand each other: Holly, a struggling diversity consultant who continuously clashes with everyone until she gets a migraine, and Danny, a quick-witted talent agent that name-drops his clientele every chance he gets. As the evening begins to unravel and dark secrets are revealed, waitress Niamh finds herself in the middle of their dysfunctional chaos.

Cast

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Emily Fisher
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Holly
Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman
Niamh
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan
Danny
Dustin Demri-Burns
Dustin Demri-Burns
Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle
Danny
Sian Clifford
Sian Clifford
Anna Maxwell Martin
Anna Maxwell Martin
Josh Finan
Zackary Momoh
Zackary Momoh
Eka Chavleishvili
Sam Claflin
Sam Claflin
Jim
Director Simon Woods
Writer Simon Woods
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production Cactus Films, Eclipse Films, Logical Pictures
Also known as
The Worst

Film rating

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Best Comedies 
Updated 10 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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