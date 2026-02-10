Socialites Emily and Max Fisher invite their equally wealthy friends to their new French chateau for the night. Among them are people who really can’t stand each other: Holly, a struggling diversity consultant who continuously clashes with everyone until she gets a migraine, and Danny, a quick-witted talent agent that name-drops his clientele every chance he gets. As the evening begins to unravel and dark secrets are revealed, waitress Niamh finds herself in the middle of their dysfunctional chaos.