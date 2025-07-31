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The North
6.9
The North
, 2025
The North
Netherlands / Adventure, Drama / 18+
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The North
official trailer [subtitled]
official trailer [subtitled]
Synopsis
A decade after they were best friends and roommates, Chris and Lluis set out on a 600 kilometer hike through the Scottish Highlands to reconnect with each other, nature and parts of themselves they lost.
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Cast
Bart Harder
Carlos Pulido
Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Olly Bassi
Gráinne Blumenthal
Carles Pulido
Director
Bart Schrijver
Writer
Bart Schrijver
Composer
Michiel Nieuwenhuijs
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
31 July 2025
Release date
21 May 2026
Germany
24 April 2026
Great Britain
24 April 2026
Ireland
12A
31 July 2025
Netherlands
AL
7 May 2026
Switzerland
Budget
€75,000
Worldwide Gross
$20,939
Production
Tuesday Studio
Also known as
The North
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Film rating
6.9
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10
votes
6.9
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Best Films of 2025
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The North
Official trailer [subtitled]
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