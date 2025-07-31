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Poster of The North
6.9
The North - official trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films The North
6.9

The North

, 2025
The North
Netherlands / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The North
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0
The North - official trailer [subtitled]
The North  official trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

A decade after they were best friends and roommates, Chris and Lluis set out on a 600 kilometer hike through the Scottish Highlands to reconnect with each other, nature and parts of themselves they lost.

Cast

Bart Harder
Carlos Pulido
Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen
Olly Bassi
Gráinne Blumenthal
Carles Pulido
Director Bart Schrijver
Writer Bart Schrijver
Composer Michiel Nieuwenhuijs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 July 2025
Release date
21 May 2026 Germany
24 April 2026 Great Britain
24 April 2026 Ireland 12A
31 July 2025 Netherlands AL
7 May 2026 Switzerland
Budget €75,000
Worldwide Gross $20,939
Production Tuesday Studio
Also known as
The North

Film rating

6.9
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6.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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The North - official trailer [subtitled]
The North Official trailer [subtitled]
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