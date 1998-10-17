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Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman Erin Kellyman
Kinoafisha Persons Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman

Date of Birth
17 October 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Raised by Wolves 8.0
Raised by Wolves (2015)
Les Misérables 7.7
Les Misérables (2018)
Eleanor the Great 7.5
Eleanor the Great (2025)

Filmography

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 7.2
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Eleanor the Great 7.5
Eleanor the Great Eleanor the Great
Drama 2025, USA
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Blitz 6.6
Blitz Blitz
Drama, War 2024, Great Britain
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Willow 5.6
Willow
Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
Les Misérables 7.7
Les Misérables
Drama, Romantic, History, 2018, Great Britain
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film 7.1
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
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Raised by Wolves 8
Raised by Wolves
Comedy 2015, Great Britain
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