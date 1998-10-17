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Filmography
Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman
Date of Birth
17 October 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Raised by Wolves
(2015)
7.7
Les Misérables
(2018)
7.5
Eleanor the Great
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Eleanor the Great
Eleanor the Great
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Blitz
Blitz
Drama, War
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Willow
Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.7
Les Misérables
Drama, Romantic, History,
2018, Great Britain
7.1
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8
Raised by Wolves
Comedy
2015, Great Britain
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