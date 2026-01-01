Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez Awards
Awards and nominations of Emilia Perez 2024
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Jury Prize
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Composer
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Winner
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
TIFF Variety Artisan Award
Winner
TIFF Variety Artisan Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
