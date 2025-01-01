Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sing Sing Sing Sing Awards

Awards and nominations of Sing Sing 2024

Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
