Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Fuze

Fuze

Fuze
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A long-buried WWII bomb found in central London sparks a mass evacuation, providing the perfect cover for a bank heist.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Anton, Sigma Films
Also known as
Fuze, Fünye, Süütaja, Ограбить Лондон
Director
David Mackenzie
David Mackenzie
Cast
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Theo James
Theo James
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Honor Swinton-Byrne
Honor Swinton-Byrne
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more