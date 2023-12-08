Santa Claus' wish comes true when he accidentally bumps his head and starts believing he's SuperKlaus. With the help of Billie and Leo his elf-xecutive assistant, SuperKlaus will take on a toy-obsessed businessman to save Christmas.
Production3 Doubles Producciones, Canada Media Fund (CMF), Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC)
Also known as
SuperKlaus, Super Santa, 4 Days Before Christmas, 4 dienas līdz Ziemassvētkiem, 4 jours avant Noël, 4 дні до Різдва, Mikołaj i ekipa, Super Pai Natal, SuperClaus, SuperMoșul, Supernissen, SuperSanta, Szupermikulás, СуперСанта, 4 días antes de Navidad