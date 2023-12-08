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Poster of SuperKlaus
5.3
SuperKlaus - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films SuperKlaus
5.3

SuperKlaus

, 2023
SuperKlaus
Spain, Great Britain, Canada / Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of SuperKlaus
5.3
SuperKlaus - Dubbed trailer
SuperKlaus  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Santa Claus' wish comes true when he accidentally bumps his head and starts believing he's SuperKlaus. With the help of Billie and Leo his elf-xecutive assistant, SuperKlaus will take on a toy-obsessed businessman to save Christmas.

Cast

Colm Feore
Colm Feore
Frank Fafnir
Harland Williams
SuperKlaus
Millie Davis
Billie
José Ángel Juanes
Santa
Rafael Azcárraga
SuperKlaus
Lucía Pérez
Billie
Abraham Aguilar
Leo
Paul Van Dyck
Leo
Luis Bajo
Frank Fafnir
Lucinda Davis
Billie's Mom
Director Andrea Sebastián, Steve Majaury
Writer Phil Ivanusic, Sylvie Bélanger, Francois Trudel
Composer Diego Navarro
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Spain / Great Britain / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 December 2024
World premiere 8 December 2023
Release date
21 November 2024 Russia Наше кино
28 November 2024 Azerbaijan
5 December 2024 Czechia
8 December 2023 Estonia
5 December 2024 France TP
14 November 2024 Germany
1 November 2024 Great Britain U
5 December 2024 Hungary 6
21 November 2024 Kazakhstan
28 November 2024 Kyrgyzstan
13 December 2024 Latvia U
13 December 2024 Lithuania V
28 November 2024 Moldova
12 December 2024 Montenegro o.A.
5 December 2025 Poland
13 December 2024 Romania
12 December 2024 Serbia o.A.
5 December 2024 Slovakia 7
15 December 2023 Spain
28 November 2024 Tajikistan
19 December 2024 Ukraine 0+
21 November 2024 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $1,436,243
Production 3 Doubles Producciones, Canada Media Fund (CMF), Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC)
Also known as
SuperKlaus, Super Santa, 4 Days Before Christmas, 4 dienas līdz Ziemassvētkiem, 4 jours avant Noël, 4 дні до Різдва, Mikołaj i ekipa, Super Pai Natal, SuperClaus, SuperMoșul, Supernissen, SuperSanta, Szupermikulás, СуперСанта, 4 días antes de Navidad

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 20 February 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
SuperKlaus - Dubbed trailer
SuperKlaus Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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