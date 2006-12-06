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Millie Davis Millie Davis
Kinoafisha Persons Millie Davis

Millie Davis

Millie Davis

Date of Birth
6 December 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving 6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving (2025)
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient 6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient (2025)
Good Boys 6.7
Good Boys (2019)

Filmography

Finding Her Edge
Finding Her Edge
Drama, Children's, Romantic 2026, Canada
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving 6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Romantic 2025, Canada
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient 6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Romantic 2025, Canada
SuperKlaus 5.3
SuperKlaus SuperKlaus
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2023, Spain / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
Dino Dana: The Movie 5.5
Dino Dana: The Movie Dino Dana: The Movie
Adventure, Family 2020, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Good Boys 6.7
Good Boys Good Boys
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
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