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Filmography
Millie Davis
Millie Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Millie Davis
Millie Davis
Millie Davis
Date of Birth
6 December 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
(2025)
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
(2025)
6.7
Good Boys
(2019)
Filmography
Finding Her Edge
Drama, Children's, Romantic
2026, Canada
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Romantic
2025, Canada
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Romantic
2025, Canada
5.3
SuperKlaus
SuperKlaus
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2023, Spain / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
5.5
Dino Dana: The Movie
Dino Dana: The Movie
Adventure, Family
2020, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Good Boys
Good Boys
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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