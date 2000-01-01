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About
Filmography
Lucinda Davis
Lucinda Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucinda Davis
Lucinda Davis
Lucinda Davis
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
The Words
(2012)
5.9
Butterfly Tale
(2023)
5.8
Snowtime!
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2015
2012
2008
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
5.9
Butterfly Tale
Butterfly Tale
Animation
2023, Canada / Germany
Watch trailer
5.3
SuperKlaus
SuperKlaus
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2023, Spain / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
5.8
Snowtime!
La Guerre des Tuques / Snow time
Animation, Family
2015, Canada
Watch trailer
7.2
The Words
The Words
Drama, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
XIII: The Conspiracy
Action, Crime, Detective,
2008, France/Canada
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