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Lucinda Davis Lucinda Davis
Kinoafisha Persons Lucinda Davis

Lucinda Davis

Lucinda Davis

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Words 7.2
The Words (2012)
Butterfly Tale 5.9
Butterfly Tale (2023)
Snowtime! 5.8
Snowtime! (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Butterfly Tale 5.9
Butterfly Tale Butterfly Tale
Animation 2023, Canada / Germany
Watch trailer
SuperKlaus 5.3
SuperKlaus SuperKlaus
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2023, Spain / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
Snowtime! 5.8
Snowtime! La Guerre des Tuques / Snow time
Animation, Family 2015, Canada
Watch trailer
The Words 7.2
The Words The Words
Drama, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
XIII: The Conspiracy
XIII: The Conspiracy
Action, Crime, Detective, 2008, France/Canada
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