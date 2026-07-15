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Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
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Almaz «Serdce Persii»
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Cast
Яромир Зайцев
Mark Rumyantsev
Irina Temicheva
Ivan Stebunov
Tatyana Orlova
Tatyana Schankina
Vladimir Sychyov
Telman Suleymanov
Viktor Zakharov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 August 2026
Release date
27 August 2026
Russia
Наше кино
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