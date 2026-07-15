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Poster of Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii» - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Almaz «Serdce Persii»

Almaz «Serdce Persii»

, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
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Poster of Almaz «Serdce Persii»
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Almaz «Serdce Persii» - Trailer
Almaz «Serdce Persii»  Trailer

Cast

Яромир Зайцев
Mark Rumyantsev
Mark Rumyantsev
Irina Temicheva
Irina Temicheva
Ivan Stebunov
Ivan Stebunov
Tatyana Orlova
Tatyana Orlova
Tatyana Schankina
Vladimir Sychyov
Vladimir Sychyov
Telman Suleymanov
Viktor Zakharov
Viktor Zakharov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 August 2026
Release date
27 August 2026 Russia Наше кино

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

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Almaz «Serdce Persii» - Trailer
Almaz «Serdce Persii» Trailer
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