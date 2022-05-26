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Poster of The Beasts
7.4
The Beasts - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Beasts
7.4

The Beasts

, 2022
As bestas
France, Spain / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Beasts
7.4
The Beasts - Dubbed trailer
The Beasts  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Antoine and Olga, a French couple, have been living in a small village in Galicia for a long time. They practice eco-responsible agriculture and restore abandoned houses to facilitate repopulation. Everything should be idyllic but for their opposition to a wind turbine project that creates a serious conflict with their neighbors. The tension will rise to the point of irreparability.

Cast

Marina Foïs
Marina Foïs
Olga
Denis Menochet
Denis Menochet
Antoine
Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera
Xan
Diego Anido
Diego Anido
Lorenzo
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Marie
Luisa Merelas
Luisa Merelas
Madre Anta
José Manuel Fernández Blanco
Pepiño
Federico Pérez Rey
Cabo 1 Mariano
Javier Varela
Cabo 2 Xosé
David Menéndez
Cabo 3 Alfonso
Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Writer Isabel Peña, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Composer Olivier Arson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 February 2023
World premiere 26 May 2022
Release date
2 February 2023 Russia Капелла Фильм
25 August 2023 Azerbaijan
25 August 2023 Bulgaria
20 July 2022 France U
7 December 2023 Germany 12
10 August 2023 Greece
13 April 2023 Italy 6+
28 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan
3 February 2023 Latvia N16
3 March 2023 Lithuania N
25 August 2023 Moldova
20 July 2022 Netherlands 12
25 August 2023 Poland
20 April 2023 Serbia
11 November 2022 Spain 12
22 September 2023 Sweden 15
27 October 2023 Taiwan 6+
25 August 2023 Tajikistan
28 July 2023 USA NR
25 August 2023 Uzbekistan
5 October 2023 Venezuela
Budget €3,900,000
Worldwide Gross $10,067,896
Production Arcadia Motion Pictures, Caballo Films, Cronos Entertainment
Also known as
As bestas, The Beasts, Las Bestias, As bestas: La terra della discordia, Bestie, Bestiile, Canavarlar, De ovälkomna, De uvelkomne, Szörnyetegek, Wie wilde Tiere, Zveri, Žvėrys, Ο εχθρός δίπλα μου, Звірі, Хищники, 더 비스츠, ザ・ビースト, 獸山記, 理想郷, 那些野兽, 野獸們, 野獸國度, Las Bestias (As bestas)

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 8 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Beasts - Dubbed trailer
The Beasts Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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