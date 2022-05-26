Antoine and Olga, a French couple, have been living in a small village in Galicia for a long time. They practice eco-responsible agriculture and restore abandoned houses to facilitate repopulation. Everything should be idyllic but for their opposition to a wind turbine project that creates a serious conflict with their neighbors. The tension will rise to the point of irreparability.
ProductionArcadia Motion Pictures, Caballo Films, Cronos Entertainment
Also known as
As bestas, The Beasts, Las Bestias, As bestas: La terra della discordia, Bestie, Bestiile, Canavarlar, De ovälkomna, De uvelkomne, Szörnyetegek, Wie wilde Tiere, Zveri, Žvėrys, Ο εχθρός δίπλα μου, Звірі, Хищники, 더 비스츠, ザ・ビースト, 獸山記, 理想郷, 那些野兽, 野獸們, 野獸國度, Las Bestias (As bestas)