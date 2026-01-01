Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera
Date of Birth
23 May 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Cell 211
(2009)
7.4
The Beasts
(2022)
7.3
La Unidad
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2013
2009
All
16
Films
11
TV Shows
5
Actor
16
Cruzados
Cruzados
2026, Spain
6.9
Karma
Karma
Thriller
2026, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Animal
Comedy
2025, Spain
6.4
Me has robado el corazón
Me has robado el corazón
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Spain
6.2
El correo
El correo
Thriller
2024, Belgium / Spain / France
6.1
Birds Flying East
Pájaros
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2024, Spain
6
Samaná
Samaná
Romantic, Comedy
2024, Spain
6.2
Silent Cargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Spain
7.4
The Beasts
As bestas
Thriller
2022, France / Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Spain
6.5
Loco por ella
Loco por ella
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Spain
7.3
La Unidad
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Spain
6.9
Mientras Dure La Guerra
Mientras dure la guerra
Drama, History, War
2019, Argentina / Spain
6.3
The Zone
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, Spain
6.2
Combustion
Combustión
Action
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
7.6
Cell 211
Celda 211
Action, Drama
2009, France / Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree