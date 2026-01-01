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Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera Luis Zahera
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Zahera

Luis Zahera

Luis Zahera

Date of Birth
23 May 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Cell 211 7.6
Cell 211 (2009)
The Beasts 7.4
The Beasts (2022)
La Unidad 7.3
La Unidad (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cruzados Cruzados
2026, Spain
Karma 6.9
Karma Karma
Thriller 2026, France
Watch trailer
Animal 6.8
Animal
Comedy 2025, Spain
Me has robado el corazón 6.4
Me has robado el corazón Me has robado el corazón
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Spain
El correo 6.2
El correo El correo
Thriller 2024, Belgium / Spain / France
Birds Flying East 6.1
Birds Flying East Pájaros
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2024, Spain
6
Samaná Samaná
Romantic, Comedy 2024, Spain
Silent Cargo 6.2
Silent Cargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Spain
The Beasts 7.4
The Beasts As bestas
Thriller 2022, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Spain
Loco por ella 6.5
Loco por ella Loco por ella
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Spain
La Unidad 7.3
La Unidad
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Spain
Mientras Dure La Guerra 6.9
Mientras Dure La Guerra Mientras dure la guerra
Drama, History, War 2019, Argentina / Spain
The Zone 6.3
The Zone
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Spain
Combustion 6.2
Combustion Combustión
Action 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
Cell 211 7.6
Cell 211 Celda 211
Action, Drama 2009, France / Spain
Watch trailer
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