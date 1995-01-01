Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
The Beasts
(2022)
6.5
The Path of Excellence
(2023)
5.5
Follow
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
5.5
Follow
Crime, Drama
2023, France
6.5
The Path of Excellence
La voie royale
Drama
2023, France / Switzerland
7.4
The Beasts
As bestas
Thriller
2022, France / Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree