Marie Colomb
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Beasts (2022)
The Path of Excellence (2023)
Follow (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Follow 5.5
Follow
Crime, Drama 2023, France
The Path of Excellence 6.5
The Path of Excellence La voie royale
Drama 2023, France / Switzerland
The Beasts 7.4
The Beasts As bestas
Thriller 2022, France / Spain
