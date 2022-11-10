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Poster of Nakanune
5.8
Nakanune - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nakanune
5.8

Nakanune

, 2022
Nakanune
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nakanune
5.8
Nakanune - Trailer
Nakanune  Trailer

Cast

Darya Ekamasova
Darya Ekamasova
Anna
Artem Yakovlev
Artem Yakovlev
Maksim
Veronika Zhukova
Veronika Zhukova
Marina
Mariya Kleshnina
Mariya Kleshnina
Dasha
Svetlana Shelupets
Svetlana Shelupets
Kliyentka
Marina Manych
Marina Manych
Vladimir Seleznyov
Vladimir Seleznyov
Director Alisa Erokhina
Writer Alisa Erokhina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 November 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Russia Пионер
Production Salt Studio
Also known as
Nakanune, Just Before, Накануне

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Nakanune - Trailer
Nakanune Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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