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5.8
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Nakanune
5.8
Nakanune
, 2022
Nakanune
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Nakanune
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Darya Ekamasova
Anna
Artem Yakovlev
Maksim
Veronika Zhukova
Marina
Mariya Kleshnina
Dasha
Svetlana Shelupets
Kliyentka
Marina Manych
Vladimir Seleznyov
Director
Alisa Erokhina
Writer
Alisa Erokhina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
10 November 2022
Release date
10 November 2022
Russia
Пионер
Production
Salt Studio
Also known as
Nakanune, Just Before, Накануне
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
6
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Best Russian Films
Updated 20 February 2026
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