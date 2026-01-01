Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mariya Kleshnina
Mariya Kleshnina
Date of Birth
28 March 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya
(2023)
6.5
Na svoem meste
(2023)
6.4
Skvoz chyornoe steklo
(2018)
Filmography
6.5
Na svoem meste
Romantic
2023, Russia
Poka idut chasy
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya
Svobodnye otnosheniya
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Nakanune
Nakanune
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Skvoz chyornoe steklo
Skvoz chyornoe steklo
Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
