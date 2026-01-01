Menu
Mariya Kleshnina
Date of Birth
28 March 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Svobodnye otnosheniya 6.7
Na svoem meste 6.5
Skvoz chyornoe steklo 6.4
Na svoem meste 6.5
Romantic 2023, Russia
Poka idut chasy
Romantic 2023, Russia
Svobodnye otnosheniya 6.7
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Nakanune 5.9
Drama 2022, Russia
Skvoz chyornoe steklo 6.4
Drama 2018, Russia
