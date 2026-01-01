Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Banshees of Inisherin The Banshees of Inisherin Awards

Awards and nominations of The Banshees of Inisherin 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023 Razzie Awards 2023
Redeemer Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more