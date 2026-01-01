Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominee

Best Achievement in Directing

Nominee

Best Original Screenplay

Nominee

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Nominee

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Nominee