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Poster of Chudes ne byvaet
Kinoafisha Films Chudes ne byvaet

Chudes ne byvaet

, 2009
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Chudes ne byvaet

Cast

Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Konstantin Zheldin
Konstantin Zheldin
Yola Sanko
Yola Sanko
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
Director Julia Klimenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2009

Film rating

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