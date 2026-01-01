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Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
5.7
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
, 2008
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Cast
Alla Fomicheva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Sergey Stepanchenko
Lyudmila Artemeva
Mikhail Fedorovskiy
Anna Gulyarenko
Anton Gulyayev
Vasiliy Kortukov
Maksim Pinsker
Denis Shvedov
Director
Yegor Anashkin
Composer
Dmitriy Chizhevskiy
,
Ilya Yefimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2008
Production
Amedia
Also known as
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh, Добрая подружка для всех
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Film rating
5.7
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10
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