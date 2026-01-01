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Poster of Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
5.7

Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh

, 2008
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
5.7

Cast

Alla Fomicheva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Sergey Stepanchenko
Sergey Stepanchenko
Lyudmila Artemeva
Lyudmila Artemeva
Mikhail Fedorovskiy
Anna Gulyarenko
Anton Gulyayev
Vasiliy Kortukov
Vasiliy Kortukov
Maksim Pinsker
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Director Yegor Anashkin
Composer Dmitriy Chizhevskiy, Ilya Yefimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2008
Production Amedia
Also known as
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh, Добрая подружка для всех

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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