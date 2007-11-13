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Poster of Muzh na chas
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Muzh na chas
3.4

Muzh na chas

, 2007
Muzh na chas
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Muzh na chas
3.4

Cast

Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Andrey Kazakov
Andrey Kazakov
Anastasiya Busygina
Mariya Zvonaryova
Oleg Leushin
Kirill Prodolyatchenko
Anton
Director Olga Perunovskaya
Writer Marina Lyubakova, Vladimir Arkusha, Denis Rodimin
Composer Vyacheslav Odakhovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 13 November 2007
Release date
13 November 2007 Russia 12+
18 October 2014 Kazakhstan
18 October 2014 Ukraine
Production FilmPro
Also known as
Muzh na chas, Муж на час

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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