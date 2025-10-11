Menu
1 poster
18+
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
23 April 1978
Release date
23 April 1978
Russia
Also known as
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo, Kingitus kõige nõrgemale, The Present of the Weakest, Подарок для самого слабого, Подарунок для найслабшого
Director
Leonid Kayukov
Cast
Stepan Bubnov
Vasily Livanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Klara Rumyanova
Irina Kartasheva
7.8
7.5
IMDb
samaski1995chechnya
11 October 2025, 20:16
украденная истирия как и многое в совке
