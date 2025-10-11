Menu
Kinoafisha Films Podarok dlya samogo slabogo

Podarok dlya samogo slabogo

Podarok dlya samogo slabogo 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 23 April 1978
Release date
23 April 1978 Russia 6+
Also known as
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo, Kingitus kõige nõrgemale, The Present of the Weakest, Подарок для самого слабого, Подарунок для найслабшого
Director
Leonid Kayukov
Cast
Stepan Bubnov
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Irina Kartasheva
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 23 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  430 In the Animation genre  77 In films of USSR  32
Cartoon reviews
samaski1995chechnya 11 October 2025, 20:16
украденная истирия как и многое в совке
