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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Veseli Zhabokrychi
6.4
Veseli Zhabokrychi
, 1971
Veseli Zhabokrychi
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vasil Mironovich
Liliya Gritsenko
Ryndychka
Lidia Vakula
Parasya
Nikolay Yakovchenko
Watchman
Pavel Zagrebelniy
Savka
Konstantin Ershov
Witness
Valentina Ivashova
Vasilina
Vladimir Kashpur
Soldier Petro
Vladimir Koshel
Timish
Vladimir Kruglov
Fintik
Director
Viktor Ivanov
Writer
Viktor Ivanov
Composer
Boris Buevskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
16 July 1973
Release date
16 July 1973
USSR
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Veseli Zhabokrychi, Веселі Жабокричі, Весёлые Жабокричи, Vesyolyye Zhabokrichi
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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