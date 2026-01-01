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Poster of Veseli Zhabokrychi
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Veseli Zhabokrychi
6.4

Veseli Zhabokrychi

, 1971
Veseli Zhabokrychi
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Veseli Zhabokrychi
6.4

Cast

Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vasil Mironovich
Liliya Gritsenko
Ryndychka
Lidia Vakula
Parasya
Nikolay Yakovchenko
Watchman
Pavel Zagrebelniy
Savka
Konstantin Ershov
Witness
Valentina Ivashova
Vasilina
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Soldier Petro
Vladimir Koshel
Timish
Vladimir Kruglov
Fintik
Director Viktor Ivanov
Writer Viktor Ivanov
Composer Boris Buevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 16 July 1973
Release date
16 July 1973 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Veseli Zhabokrychi, Веселі Жабокричі, Весёлые Жабокричи, Vesyolyye Zhabokrichi

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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