Poster of Beauty Parade
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Beauty Parade

Beauty Parade

Beauty Parade 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 25 August 1980
Release date
25 August 1980 Russia
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Smotryny, Die Brautschau, Смотрины
Director
Viktor Ivanov
Cast
Aleksandr Ignatusha
Olga Chipovskaya
Olga Chipovskaya
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
