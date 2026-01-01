Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko Nikolai Gritsenko
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolai Gritsenko

Nikolai Gritsenko

Nikolai Gritsenko

Date of Birth
24 July 1912
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
8 December 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva 7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva (1970)
The Safety Match 7.8
The Safety Match (1954)
Two Captains 7.7
Two Captains (1976)

Filmography

Father Sergius 6.5
Father Sergius Otets Sergiy
Drama 1978, USSR
Dva kapitana
Dva kapitana
War, Drama 1976, USSR
Two Captains 7.7
Two Captains Dva kapitana
Adventure, Romantic 1976, USSR
My Heart's in the Highlands 6.7
My Heart's in the Highlands Im sirte lernerum e
Drama 1975, USSR
5.3
Time of Her Sons Vremya ee synovey
Drama 1974, USSR
The Sannikov Land 7
The Sannikov Land Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure 1973, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
Talents and Admirers 6.3
Talents and Admirers Talents and Admirers
Drama 1973, USSR
Veseli Zhabokrychi 6.4
Veseli Zhabokrychi Veseli Zhabokrychi
Comedy 1971, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more