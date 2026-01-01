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Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Date of Birth
24 July 1912
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
8 December 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva
(1970)
7.8
The Safety Match
(1954)
7.7
Two Captains
(1976)
Filmography
6.5
Father Sergius
Otets Sergiy
Drama
1978, USSR
Dva kapitana
War, Drama
1976, USSR
7.7
Two Captains
Dva kapitana
Adventure, Romantic
1976, USSR
6.7
My Heart's in the Highlands
Im sirte lernerum e
Drama
1975, USSR
5.3
Time of Her Sons
Vremya ee synovey
Drama
1974, USSR
7
The Sannikov Land
Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure
1973, USSR
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6.3
Talents and Admirers
Talents and Admirers
Drama
1973, USSR
6.4
Veseli Zhabokrychi
Veseli Zhabokrychi
Comedy
1971, USSR
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