Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Shimanskaya Marina Shimanskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Shimanskaya

Marina Shimanskaya

Marina Shimanskaya

Date of Birth
27 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

When I Will Become a Giant 7.6
When I Will Become a Giant (1978)
Kultpokhod v teatr 7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr (1982)
Squadron of Flying Hussars 7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ne dozhdetes 6.4
Ne dozhdetes
Romantic 2023, Russia
Next to You 5.8
Next to You Next to You
Comedy, Romantic 1986, USSR
Another Man's Wife and the Husband under the Bed 6.8
Another Man's Wife and the Husband under the Bed Chuzhaya zhena i muzh pod krovatyu
Comedy 1984, USSR
Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff 6.3
Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff
Comedy 1983, USSR
Kultpokhod v teatr 7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr Kultpokhod v teatr
Comedy 1982, USSR
Take Care of Women 6.7
Take Care of Women Beregite zhenshchin!
Comedy, Musical 1981, USSR
Tomorrow is a New Day 3.6
Tomorrow is a New Day Tomorrow is a New Day
Drama 1981, USSR
Fire on East Train 34 6.3
Fire on East Train 34 34-y skoryy
Action, Drama 1981, USSR
Squadron of Flying Hussars 7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars Eskadron gusar letuchikh
War 1980, USSR
When I Will Become a Giant 7.6
When I Will Become a Giant Kogda ya stanu velikanom
Comedy, Romantic 1978, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more