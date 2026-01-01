Menu
Marina Shimanskaya
Marina Shimanskaya
Marina Shimanskaya
Marina Shimanskaya
Marina Shimanskaya
Date of Birth
27 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
When I Will Become a Giant
(1978)
7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr
(1982)
7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
2023
1986
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1978
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actor
10
6.4
Ne dozhdetes
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.8
Next to You
Next to You
Comedy, Romantic
1986, USSR
6.8
Another Man's Wife and the Husband under the Bed
Chuzhaya zhena i muzh pod krovatyu
Comedy
1984, USSR
6.3
Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff
Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff
Comedy
1983, USSR
7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr
Kultpokhod v teatr
Comedy
1982, USSR
6.7
Take Care of Women
Beregite zhenshchin!
Comedy, Musical
1981, USSR
3.6
Tomorrow is a New Day
Tomorrow is a New Day
Drama
1981, USSR
6.3
Fire on East Train 34
34-y skoryy
Action, Drama
1981, USSR
7.1
Squadron of Flying Hussars
Eskadron gusar letuchikh
War
1980, USSR
7.6
When I Will Become a Giant
Kogda ya stanu velikanom
Comedy, Romantic
1978, USSR
