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Poster of Strategiya riska
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Strategiya riska
6.5

Strategiya riska

, 1978
Strategiya riska
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Strategiya riska
6.5

Cast

Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Igor
Gennadi Krynkin
Pyotr Matveyevich Ulanov
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Grigoriy Aleksandrovich Vermishev
Vsevolod Safonov
Vsevolod Safonov
Goluboy
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Anya Beketova
Aleksandr Parra
Farid Kerimovich Askerov
Natalya Vilkina
Zoya
Vasili Zubku
Kantey
Ivan Voronov
Vasiliy Ignatyevich Zhuravlyov
Artiomas Inozemcevas
Krylenko
Director Aleksandr Proshkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 3 hours 31 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 28 November 1978
Release date
28 November 1978 Russia 16+
28 November 1978 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Strategiya riska, Strategy of Risk, Стратегия риска

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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