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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Strategiya riska
6.5
Strategiya riska
, 1978
Strategiya riska
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Cast
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Igor
Gennadi Krynkin
Pyotr Matveyevich Ulanov
Lev Durov
Grigoriy Aleksandrovich Vermishev
Vsevolod Safonov
Goluboy
Natalya Yegorova
Anya Beketova
Aleksandr Parra
Farid Kerimovich Askerov
Natalya Vilkina
Zoya
Vasili Zubku
Kantey
Ivan Voronov
Vasiliy Ignatyevich Zhuravlyov
Artiomas Inozemcevas
Krylenko
Director
Aleksandr Proshkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
3 hours 31 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
28 November 1978
Release date
28 November 1978
Russia
16+
28 November 1978
USSR
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Strategiya riska, Strategy of Risk, Стратегия риска
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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