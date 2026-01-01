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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Vanya
6.4
Vanya
, 1959
Vanya
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Grigori Belov
Gavrila Medvedkov
Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Dmitriy Kryltsov
Lev Durov
Sasha
Olga Viklandt
Anna Medvedkova
Lev Zhukov
Vanya Tatarnikov
Natalya Zashchipina
Lena Kryltsova
Yuriy Lebedko
Ilya
Dmitriy Goshev
Pasha
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yashka
Raisa Kurkina
Klavdiya
Director
Arkadi Schulman
,
Anatoliy Dudorov
Writer
Oleg Stukalov
Composer
Yuriy Biryukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1959
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Vanya, Du mußt mir vertrauen, Két év után, Melkein aikuiset, Wania, Ваня
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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