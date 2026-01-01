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Poster of Vanya
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Vanya
6.4

Vanya

, 1959
Vanya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vanya
6.4

Cast

Grigori Belov
Gavrila Medvedkov
Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Dmitriy Kryltsov
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sasha
Olga Viklandt
Anna Medvedkova
Lev Zhukov
Vanya Tatarnikov
Natalya Zashchipina
Lena Kryltsova
Yuriy Lebedko
Ilya
Dmitriy Goshev
Pasha
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yashka
Raisa Kurkina
Raisa Kurkina
Klavdiya
Director Arkadi Schulman, Anatoliy Dudorov
Writer Oleg Stukalov
Composer Yuriy Biryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1959
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Vanya, Du mußt mir vertrauen, Két év után, Melkein aikuiset, Wania, Ваня

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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