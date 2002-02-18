Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Date of Birth
18 February 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno
(2025)
7.6
Pravednik
(2023)
7.4
Kosmos zasypaet
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2028
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
26
Films
17
TV Shows
9
Actor
26
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy
2028, Russia
Hakery
Drama
2026, Russia
Teoriya bolshoj lzhi
Comedy
2026, Russia
6.4
Buratino
Buratino
Family, Adventure
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Kosmos zasypaet
Kosmos zasypaet
Drama
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Propast'
Propast'
Thriller
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno
Drama, Crime
2025, Russia
Zhar
Drama, Crime
2025, Russia
6
Gandi molchal po subbotam
Gandi molchal po subbotam
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Zhar-ptitsa
Zhar-ptitsa
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.7
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno
Crime, Drama
2025, Russia
6.8
Chistye
Thriller, Drama
2024, Russia
6.7
Farma
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2024, Russia
7.2
Guest from the Future
Sto let tomu vperyod
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Anora
Anora
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
Nastupit leto
Nastupit leto
Crime, Drama
2024, Russia / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
We Should Make Movies About Love
Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
Pravednik
Pravednik
War, Drama, History
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Drama
2023, Russia
M
Drama
2022, Russia
6
Monastyr
Drama
2022, Russia
6.8
Smychok
Thriller
2022, Russia
7.1
Pervyy sneg
Pervyy sneg
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7
Strana Sasha
Strana Sasha
Romantic, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Show more
News about Mark Eydelshteyn’s private life
Anora: Sean Baker’s Film Shocks with a Simple Truth – How Far Would You Go to Rewrite the Rules of Love and Destiny?
Yura Borisov Shines as 'Anora's Prince Charming: Navigating the Emotional Depths of a Modern Fairy Tale
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree