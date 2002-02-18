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Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn Mark Eydelshteyn
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Eydelshteyn

Mark Eydelshteyn

Mark Eydelshteyn

Date of Birth
18 February 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

7.7
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno (2025)
Pravednik 7.6
Pravednik (2023)
Kosmos zasypaet 7.4
Kosmos zasypaet (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy 2028, Russia
Hakery
Hakery
Drama 2026, Russia
Teoriya bolshoj lzhi
Comedy 2026, Russia
Buratino 6.4
Buratino Buratino
Family, Adventure 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Kosmos zasypaet 7.4
Kosmos zasypaet Kosmos zasypaet
Drama 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Propast'
Propast' Propast'
Thriller 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno 6.7
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno
Drama, Crime 2025, Russia
Zhar
Zhar
Drama, Crime 2025, Russia
Gandi molchal po subbotam 6
Gandi molchal po subbotam Gandi molchal po subbotam
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
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Tickets
Zhar-ptitsa 7.1
Zhar-ptitsa Zhar-ptitsa
Drama 2025, Russia
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7.7
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno
Crime, Drama 2025, Russia
Chistye 6.8
Chistye
Thriller, Drama 2024, Russia
Farma 6.7
Farma
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2024, Russia
Guest from the Future 7.2
Guest from the Future Sto let tomu vperyod
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
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Anora 6.8
Anora Anora
Drama 2024, USA
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Nastupit leto 6
Nastupit leto Nastupit leto
Crime, Drama 2024, Russia / Germany
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We Should Make Movies About Love 6.8
We Should Make Movies About Love Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi
Drama 2024, Russia
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Pravednik 7.6
Pravednik Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
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Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Drama 2023, Russia
M
Drama 2022, Russia
Monastyr 6
Monastyr
Drama 2022, Russia
Smychok 6.8
Smychok
Thriller 2022, Russia
Pervyy sneg 7.1
Pervyy sneg Pervyy sneg
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
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Strana Sasha 7
Strana Sasha Strana Sasha
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
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Tickets
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News about Mark Eydelshteyn’s private life
Sean Baker, Anora
Anora: Sean Baker’s Film Shocks with a Simple Truth – How Far Would You Go to Rewrite the Rules of Love and Destiny?
globallookpress.com — stills from the movie 'Anora' (2024)
Yura Borisov Shines as 'Anora's Prince Charming: Navigating the Emotional Depths of a Modern Fairy Tale
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