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5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Nevod
5.3
Nevod
, 2017
Nevod
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.3
Nevod
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Yuriy Borisov
Mariya Borovicheva
Sergey Belyy
Nikita Kukushkin
Konstantin Strelkov
smotritel Mayaka
Director
Alexandra Strelyanaya
Writer
Alexandra Strelyanaya
Composer
Evgeniy Fyodorov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
20 September 2017
Also known as
Nevod, The Net, Le filet, Sieć, Невод, Siec
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Nevod
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