Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nevod
5.3
Nevod - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nevod
5.3

Nevod

, 2017
Nevod
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nevod
5.3
Nevod - Trailer
Nevod  Trailer

Cast

Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Mariya Borovicheva
Sergey Belyy
Nikita Kukushkin
Nikita Kukushkin
Konstantin Strelkov
smotritel Mayaka
Director Alexandra Strelyanaya
Writer Alexandra Strelyanaya
Composer Evgeniy Fyodorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 20 September 2017
Also known as
Nevod, The Net, Le filet, Sieć, Невод, Siec

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Nevod - Trailer
Nevod Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Nevod

The Port
The Port Drama
2018, Russia
3.0
Sukhodol
Sukhodol Drama
2011, Russia
6.0
Konchitsya leto
Konchitsya leto Drama
2025, Russia
7.0
Mama, I'm Home
Mama, I'm Home Drama
2021, Russia
6.0
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.0
Rasputye
Rasputye Drama
2020, Russia
8.0
The North Wind
The North Wind Drama
2020, Russia
6.0
Corrections Class
Corrections Class Drama
2014, Russia
6.0
Elena
Elena Drama
2010, Russia
7.0
Icaria
Icaria Drama
Russia
0.0
Chyornaya voda
Chyornaya voda Horror, Drama
2016, Russia
5.0
Sem par nechistykh
Sem par nechistykh Drama, War, Adventure
2018, Russia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more