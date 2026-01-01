Menu
Mariya Zvonaryova

Mariya Zvonaryova

Date of Birth
3 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Slushaya tishinu 7.2
Slushaya tishinu (2007)
The Bull 7.1
The Bull (2019)
The Man at the Window 7.0
The Man at the Window (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mamy chempionov 6.5
Mamy chempionov
Drama, Sport 2019, Russia
The Bull 7.1
The Bull Byk
Drama, Crime 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Ch/B 5.8
Ch/B Ch/B
Drama, Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Cvety zla 5.1
Cvety zla
Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Drama, War 2013, Russia
Doch 7
Doch Doch
Drama 2012, Russia
Leto volkov 6.5
Leto volkov
Drama, War 2011, Russia
TT 7
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime 2010, Russia
The Man at the Window 7
The Man at the Window Chelovek u okna
Romantic 2010, Russia
Zastava Zhilina 6.1
Zastava Zhilina
Drama, Romantic, War 2009, Russia
Bludnye deti 6.1
Bludnye deti
Drama 2009, Russia/Ukraine
Pete on the Way to Heaven 6.3
Pete on the Way to Heaven Petya po doroge v Tsarstvie Nebesnoe
Drama, Comedy, History 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Detective 2008, Russia
Rud and Sam 5.9
Rud and Sam Rud and Sam
Comedy 2007, Russia
Slushaya tishinu 7.2
Slushaya tishinu Slushaya tishinu
Romantic 2007, Russia
Muzh na chas 3.4
Muzh na chas Muzh na chas
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Russia
Bumerang
Bumerang
Romantic 2007, Russia
Zhuliki 6.2
Zhuliki Zhuliki
Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
Sobaka Pavlova 5.6
Sobaka Pavlova Sobaka Pavlova
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2005, Russia
Moth Games 6.6
Moth Games Igry motylkov
Drama 2004, Russia
Neupravlyaemyy zanos 5.2
Neupravlyaemyy zanos Neupravlyaemyy zanos
Romantic, Crime 2004, Russia
Trio 6.1
Trio Trio
Romantic, Action, Drama 2003, Russia
