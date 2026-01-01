Mariya Zvonaryova

Menu
Date of Birth
3 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Slushaya tishinu
(2007)
7.1
The Bull
(2019)
7.0
The Man at the Window
(2010)
Filmography
6.5
Mamy chempionov
Drama, Sport
2019, Russia
7.1
The Bull
Byk
Drama, Crime
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Ch/B
Ch/B
Drama, Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Cvety zla
Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
Vtoroe vosstanie Spartaka
Drama, War
2013, Russia
7
Doch
Doch
Drama
2012, Russia
6.5
Leto volkov
Drama, War
2011, Russia
7
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime
2010, Russia
7
The Man at the Window
Chelovek u okna
Romantic
2010, Russia
6.1
Zastava Zhilina
Drama, Romantic, War
2009, Russia
6.1
Bludnye deti
Drama
2009, Russia/Ukraine
6.3
Pete on the Way to Heaven
Petya po doroge v Tsarstvie Nebesnoe
Drama, Comedy, History
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Detective
2008, Russia
5.9
Rud and Sam
Rud and Sam
Comedy
2007, Russia
7.2
Slushaya tishinu
Slushaya tishinu
Romantic
2007, Russia
3.4
Muzh na chas
Muzh na chas
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Russia
Bumerang
Romantic
2007, Russia
6.2
Zhuliki
Zhuliki
Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
5.6
Sobaka Pavlova
Sobaka Pavlova
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2005, Russia
6.6
Moth Games
Igry motylkov
Drama
2004, Russia
5.2
Neupravlyaemyy zanos
Neupravlyaemyy zanos
Romantic, Crime
2004, Russia
6.1
Trio
Trio
Romantic, Action, Drama
2003, Russia
