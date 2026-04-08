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Poster of Avatar 5
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 5

Avatar 5

, 2031
Avatar 5
USA / Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Going 352
Not going 31
Poster of Avatar 5
Going 352
Not going 31

Synopsis

The fifth installment of the Avatar franchise.

Cast

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Neytiri
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Grace Augustine
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Dr. Karina Mogue
Jemaine Clement
Jemaine Clement
Dr. Ian Garvin
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Jake Sully
Giovanni Ribisi
Giovanni Ribisi
Parker Selfridge
Oona Chaplin
Oona Chaplin
Varang
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Miles Quaritch
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis
Tonowari
CCH Pounder
CCH Pounder
Mo'at
Director James Cameron
Writer Shane Salerno, James Cameron
Composer Simon Franglen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2031
World premiere 17 December 2031
Release date
18 December 2031 Brazil
18 December 2031 Czechia
17 December 2031 Germany
19 December 2031 USA
18 December 2031 Ukraine
Production 20th Century Studios, Dune Entertainment, Ingenious Film Partners
Also known as
Avatar 5, Avatar: Hľadanie Eywy, Аватар 5, アバター5, Avatar: A Busca por Eywa, Įsikūnijimas 5, Avatar 5: The Quest for Eywa

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Write review
Updated 8 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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