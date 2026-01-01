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Poster of Avatar 4
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 4

Avatar 4

, 2029
Avatar 4
USA / Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Going 1023
Not going 121
Poster of Avatar 4
Going 1023
Not going 121

Synopsis

The fourth installment of the Avatar franchise.

Cast

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Jemaine Clement
Jemaine Clement
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Oona Chaplin
Oona Chaplin
Director James Cameron
Writer Shane Salerno, Josh Friedman, James Cameron
Composer Simon Franglen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2029
World premiere 20 December 2029
Release date
21 December 2029 Australia
20 December 2029 Brazil
21 December 2029 Czechia
21 December 2029 France
21 December 2029 Germany
21 December 2029 Great Britain
21 December 2029 Kazakhstan
21 December 2029 Mexico
21 December 2029 Spain
21 December 2029 USA
21 December 2029 Ukraine
Production 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment
Also known as
Avatar 4, Avatar: Tulkunský jazdec, Isikunijimas 4, Аватар 4, アバター4

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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