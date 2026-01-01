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Filmography
Nikita Podgorny
Nikita Podgorny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Podgorny
Nikita Podgorny
Nikita Podgorny
Date of Birth
16 February 1931
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 September 1982
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
The Idiot
(1958)
7.7
Evgeniya Grande
(1960)
7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom
(1979)
Filmography
7.2
Opasnyy vozrast
Opasnyy vozrast
Drama
1981, USSR
7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime
1979, USSR
I snova Aniskin
Crime, Detective
1978, USSR
6.9
Sovest
Detective, War, History,
1974, USSR
6.4
Za vsyo v otvete
Za vsyo v otvete
Drama
1972, USSR
6.2
The Old House
The Old House
Drama
1969, USSR
6.6
Dachniki
Dachniki
Drama
1966, USSR
6.6
Two Tickets for a Daytime Picture Show
Dva bileta na dnevnoy seans
Detective
1966, USSR
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