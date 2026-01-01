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Nikita Podgorny Nikita Podgorny
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Podgorny

Nikita Podgorny

Nikita Podgorny

Date of Birth
16 February 1931
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 September 1982
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Idiot 7.8
The Idiot (1958)
Evgeniya Grande 7.7
Evgeniya Grande (1960)
Podpasok s ogurtsom 7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom (1979)

Filmography

Opasnyy vozrast 7.2
Opasnyy vozrast Opasnyy vozrast
Drama 1981, USSR
Podpasok s ogurtsom 7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime 1979, USSR
I snova Aniskin
I snova Aniskin
Crime, Detective 1978, USSR
Sovest 6.9
Sovest
Detective, War, History, 1974, USSR
6.4
Za vsyo v otvete Za vsyo v otvete
Drama 1972, USSR
The Old House 6.2
The Old House The Old House
Drama 1969, USSR
Dachniki 6.6
Dachniki Dachniki
Drama 1966, USSR
Two Tickets for a Daytime Picture Show 6.6
Two Tickets for a Daytime Picture Show Dva bileta na dnevnoy seans
Detective 1966, USSR
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