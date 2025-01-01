Menu
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva

Date of Birth
30 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Courier 7.3
Courier (1986)
Staryy novyy god 7.1
Staryy novyy god (1980)
Interdevochka 7.1
Interdevochka (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Transit 6.8
Transit Peregon
Drama, Comedy, War 2006, Russia
4.6
Balnoye platye Balnoye platye
Drama, Family 2003, Belarus
5.4
Ya svoboden, ya nichey Ya svoboden, ya nichey
Romantic 1994, Russia
The Dream of Russia 7
The Dream of Russia O-Roshiya-koku suimu-tan
Biography, Drama, History 1992, Japan / Russia
My Seawoman 5.9
My Seawoman Moya moryachka
Musical, Comedy 1990, USSR
Interdevochka 7.1
Interdevochka Interdevochka
Drama, Romantic 1989, Sweden / USSR
The Pathfinder 6.1
The Pathfinder Sledopyt
Romantic, Adventure 1987, USSR
Courier 7.3
Courier Kuryer
Romantic, Drama 1986, USSR
Staryy novyy god 7.1
Staryy novyy god Staryy novyy god
Comedy 1980, USSR
