Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Date of Birth
30 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.3
Courier
(1986)
Tickets
7.1
Staryy novyy god
(1980)
7.1
Interdevochka
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
2006
2003
1994
1992
1990
1989
1987
1986
1980
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
6.8
Transit
Peregon
Drama, Comedy, War
2006, Russia
4.6
Balnoye platye
Balnoye platye
Drama, Family
2003, Belarus
5.4
Ya svoboden, ya nichey
Ya svoboden, ya nichey
Romantic
1994, Russia
7
The Dream of Russia
O-Roshiya-koku suimu-tan
Biography, Drama, History
1992, Japan / Russia
5.9
My Seawoman
Moya moryachka
Musical, Comedy
1990, USSR
7.1
Interdevochka
Interdevochka
Drama, Romantic
1989, Sweden / USSR
Watch trailer
6.1
The Pathfinder
Sledopyt
Romantic, Adventure
1987, USSR
Watch trailer
7.3
Courier
Kuryer
Romantic, Drama
1986, USSR
Tickets
7.1
Staryy novyy god
Staryy novyy god
Comedy
1980, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree